Upper Peninsula high school students participate in first ever ‘YooperCon’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 300 Upper Michigan high school students learned unique cyber security skills Thursday.

The Upper Peninsula Cyber Institute held its first ever YooperCon in NMU’s Northern Center Ballrooms.

Students from 15 U.P. high schools learned skills including lock picking, cyber defense, and python computer programming.

Students rotated through 4 of 7 classes throughout the day.

The U.P. Cyber Institute Director, Doug Miller, hopes to encourage students to think about their futures.

“It’s all about trying to get the kids excited about this as a career, that they can do this,” says Miller. “Every one of the students here is in a position where they have the opportunity to explore this if they want to pursue it.”

During lunch, the high school students heard from a cyber security panel of NMU students.

