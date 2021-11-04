Advertisement

Tracey’s restaurant brings Japanese-American cuisine to Munising

The restaurant’s menu recently received a tasty makeover...
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Tracey’s, located inside the Roam Inn in Munising, updated its menu.

The new-and-improved spread is a mix of Japanese and American cuisine.

The restaurant is located inside the Roam Inn, 815 W Munising St., Munising.

It’s open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 9, and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 10.

You can see the full menu here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
Michigan elections.
November 2021 Local Election Results
Michigan drivers will get insurance refunds; details coming
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Non-binary option for Michigan driver’s licenses, state IDs available beginning Nov. 10
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Texting on a phone
MSP shares why you should be checking your teens phones
Michigan drivers will get insurance refunds; details coming
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
The Hancock dog park will look something like this.
Hancock provides dog park update