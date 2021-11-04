Tracey’s restaurant brings Japanese-American cuisine to Munising
The restaurant’s menu recently received a tasty makeover...
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Tracey’s, located inside the Roam Inn in Munising, updated its menu.
The new-and-improved spread is a mix of Japanese and American cuisine.
The restaurant is located inside the Roam Inn, 815 W Munising St., Munising.
It’s open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 9, and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 10.
You can see the full menu here.
