Tracey’s restaurant brings Japanese-American cuisine to Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Tracey’s, located inside the Roam Inn in Munising, updated its menu.

The new-and-improved spread is a mix of Japanese and American cuisine.

The restaurant is located inside the Roam Inn, 815 W Munising St., Munising.

It’s open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 9, and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 10.

