Pleasant conditions are ahead

High pressure is moving south of the U.P. and it will shift winds to the southwest. Once this occurs the lingering lake effect snow will move offshore. Clouds will clear making way for a nice and seasonal day. Then, the jetstream shifts north and brings an unseasonably warm air mass for the weekend through most of next week. This means temperatures will be at least 10° warmer at times during that stretch.

Today: Morning lake effect snow in the northeast. Otherwise, clouds clear slowly

>Highs: Low 40s west, upper 30s to low 40s elsewhere

Friday: Partly cloudy with breezy southwest winds and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Few scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid 50s north, upper 50s to 60° south

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid 50s north, upper 50s to 60° south

Tuesday: Cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

