MTU Men’s Basketball wins exhibition game over Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. (WLUC) - Ball State University stormed back from a 17-point second-half deficit to tie the game, but Owen White gave the Huskies the lead at the free throw line and Michigan Tech held off the Cardinals 70-69 in exhibition men’s basketball at Worthen Arena Wednesday night. Tech became the second midwest region Division II team to snag victory from a Division I opponent this fall. Head coach Josh Buettner and assistant coach Ben Stelzer also had successful debuts behind the Michigan Tech bench.

“We did the things that we needed to do to be successful,” Buettner said. “We played sound defensively and unselfish basketball which was great to see. I thought our vision and reads off screens were excellent and we often passed up good shots for great shots. Owen showed once again why he is an all-American and came through for us late at the line. Carter (Johnston) did an awesome job running the point and Trent (Bell) had a strong game and knocked down some important threes in the first half.”

Bell led the team with 17 points and shot 6-for-15 from the field, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. Erc Carl finished with 13 points, four assists, and White tallied 12 points, four assists, and eight rebounds.

The Huskies shot 26-for-57 and connected on 51-percent of 3-point attempts (15-for-31). Tied 31-31 at halftime, the Huskies went ahead 64-51 with four minutes to play after gaining their largest lead (17) at the 6:33 mark. The Cardinals full-court press assisted them to a 12-0 run to eventually tie the game. White made it to the line and gave the Huskies a one-point lead, which proved to be the difference.

Both teams began with a sluggish offensive effort in the first half but Adam Hobson provided a basket and Trent Bell knocked in a pair of 3-pointers to spark the Huskies ahead 25-21 with 4:40 to play. After an 0-for-6 shooting drought, the Cardinals took back their first lead since the opening minute 28-25 but Johnston scored his first points of the game to tie it at 28-28. The teams then exchanged 3-point blows in the final minute to head to the locker room even.

Tyler Cochran collected 13 points for Ball State in the game. Luke Bumbalough (12 points) and Payton Sparks (10 points) also contributed on offense. Michigan Tech forced 15 turnovers and committed 18. Johnston nabbed four steals and notched eight assists.

Michigan Tech (0-0, 0-0 GLIAC) begins regular season play Friday, November 12 against McKendree in the Lewis Tournament at 6 p.m. est.

