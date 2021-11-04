Advertisement

MSP shares why you should be checking your teens phones

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lt. Mark Giannunzio, a Public Information Officer with the Michigan State Police, said there have been reports of teen “sexting” across the U.P.

He says parents and police officers are concerned with this. He also added there are possible legal ramifications associated with this type of activity as it is a felony.

He emphasized the importance of parents checking on kids to make sure they are not engaging in this type of activity.

