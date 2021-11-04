Advertisement

Michigan Works! hosts Iron County job application drive

By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are looking for a job in Iron County, Ski Brule, and the Iron County Medical Care Facility are among those hiring. There are 16 total vendors who are part of this week’s application drive in Iron County. One goal of the Michigan Works! event is to let job seekers know who is hiring.

“They have some really good-paying jobs in Iron County. We just want to make sure that people know about them,” said Carmen Frank, Michigan Works! Business Service Specialist.

Frank says open positions range from entry-level to management. Away from Iron County, Technical Sergeant Ryan Bartlett says careers with the U.S. Air Force can help you earn a degree.

“We have the Community College of the Air Force. We are the only branch in the Department of Defense that offers it. When you go to learn your job, whether it’s in law enforcement, fire, or any of the ones I talk about, you automatically start receiving college credits towards that degree program,” said Technical Sergeant Ryan Bartlett, U.S. Air Force Recruiter.

To enlist with the Air Force you need to be between 17 and 39 years old, and have a high school diploma or score high enough on the ASVAB test. Bartlett says there are over 150 roles available.

“Anything from emergency services like police, fire, to civil engineers that build structures or lay down concrete, fix plumbing, HVAC systems, etc.,” Bartlett said.

Applications for all open Iron County jobs will still be available after this week. You can apply in-person, or call Michigan Works! and request an online form. You only have to fill out one application. Frank has some tips for employers struggling to find applicants.

“Make sure that they’re promoting how they’re protecting people from COVID, and just thinking outside the box with these application drives,” Frank said.

The application drive continues tomorrow from 11 a.m. CT until 4 p.m. CT at the library in Crystal Falls.

