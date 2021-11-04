Michigan will no longer tax tampons, other feminine products

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Soon, Michiganders will not have to pay a tax on essential, feminine hygiene products.

Today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the first of two bills that will repeal sales taxes on these menstruation products in 2022.

Tomorrow, she will sign the second bill.

“Repealing this unfair, one-sided tax is the right thing to do,” said Whitmer. “Over the course of a lifetime, the average menstruating Michigander will use 17,000 tampons.”

Whitmer adds that can cost nearly $7-10 a month. Which, can be as much as $4,800 over the course of a lifetime.

“This repeal will also make our tax code more equitable,” said Whitmer. “Just by helping people that have been disproportionately impacted in this economy. And we’re talking about especially women and people in lower-income.”

Products like tampons only make up about 0.06% of Michigan’s yearly tax revenue.

As for families, Whitmer says the saved money could be better used by putting food on their tables.

The tampon tax repeal also supports Whitmer’s efforts to help working families.

“Together we’ve recently delivered on low or no-cost childcare for 105,000 more kids in Michigan,” added Whitmer. “This will help parents, especially women-led households get back into the workforce, and fill open jobs while knowing their kids are safe and cared for while they’re at work.”

The tampon tax will take effect in February 2022.

