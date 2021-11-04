MDOT provides Portage Lake Lift Bridge update

HOUGHTON/HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The lower level of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge is now finished.

However, deck work will continue for two or three more weeks to complete the upper-level finger joints.

The single-lane northbound closure allows the equipment to be in place to work on the upper deck.

Upper-level joints are worked on at night, causing the 30-minute early morning closures of the bridge.

MDOT adds crews are also painting the bridge towers.

We will provide more updates on the bridge as the project continues.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.