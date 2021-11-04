Advertisement

MDOT provides Portage Lake Lift Bridge update

Construction is moving along
The only path to the Keweenaw is still under construction for a bit.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOUGHTON/HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The lower level of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge is now finished.

However, deck work will continue for two or three more weeks to complete the upper-level finger joints.

The single-lane northbound closure allows the equipment to be in place to work on the upper deck.

Upper-level joints are worked on at night, causing the 30-minute early morning closures of the bridge.

MDOT adds crews are also painting the bridge towers.

We will provide more updates on the bridge as the project continues.

