Marquette County Health Department announces Pfizer pediatric vaccine clinics

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has announced some upcoming Pfizer pediatric vaccine clinics.

On Nov. 2, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to recommend Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Marquette County Health Department will be holding community clinics offering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine at Northern Michigan University in the Northern Center ballrooms on Wednesday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 12.

Appointments can be made online by following the scheduling link posted at mqthealth.org. For questions or help scheduling please call 906-475-9977 and follow the prompts.

Children must be accompanied by an adult for their vaccination. If the adult is not the parent, we will need to see written authorization from the parent at the appointment.

“We understand that community clinic dates and times may not work for every schedule. Unlike last winter there is ample supply of this vaccine available. Many pharmacies and physician’s offices are COVID-19 vaccine providers and may be able to offer more variety in appointment times,” the MCHD said in a release.

Learn more at mqthealth.org.

