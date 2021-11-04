Advertisement

Marquette County Health Department announces Pfizer pediatric vaccine clinics

Pfizer pediatric vaccine clinics will be held at NMU in the Northern Center ballrooms on Nov. 10 and Nov. 12.
Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine(Pfizer)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has announced some upcoming Pfizer pediatric vaccine clinics.

On Nov. 2, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to recommend Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Marquette County Health Department will be holding community clinics offering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine at Northern Michigan University in the Northern Center ballrooms on Wednesday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 12.

Appointments can be made online by following the scheduling link posted at mqthealth.org. For questions or help scheduling please call 906-475-9977 and follow the prompts.

Children must be accompanied by an adult for their vaccination. If the adult is not the parent, we will need to see written authorization from the parent at the appointment.

“We understand that community clinic dates and times may not work for every schedule. Unlike last winter there is ample supply of this vaccine available. Many pharmacies and physician’s offices are COVID-19 vaccine providers and may be able to offer more variety in appointment times,” the MCHD said in a release.

Learn more at mqthealth.org.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
Michigan elections.
November 2021 Local Election Results
Michigan drivers will get insurance refunds; details coming
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Non-binary option for Michigan driver’s licenses, state IDs available beginning Nov. 10

Latest News

(KBIC Image)
Wastewater monitoring detects increase of COVID-19 in Keweenaw Bay Indian Community
In the 5- to 11-year-old age group, there have been over 8,300 reported hospitalizations due to...
Answers to COVID vaccine FAQs as officials close in on shots for kids 5 to 11
A Parliamentary commission has blamed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro directly for the...
Brazilian families affected by COVID-19 demand justice
Marquette County Health Department logo, with shot/vaccine and bandage graphics.
Marquette County Health Department to offer Moderna booster clinics