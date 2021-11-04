Manistique couple nearly loses $35K in scam, shares message of caution to others

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Schoolcraft County couple nearly lost $35,000 in a scam.

“If you think there is a problem with the email, do not answer it,” said Marilyn Hickey, a scam victim.

On October 20, the Hickey couple thought they received an email from PayPal. The email said they purchased a pistol for $799.

“I turned to Jim and I said “Jim, did you purchase this pistol?’ He said ‘No, I haven’t used PayPal in a long time,’” said Hickey.

Hickey called the number in the email to stop the purchase and the scammer tried to get her to move quickly.

“They usually involve a problem, sense of urgency, you need to take care of something as quick as possible,” said Justin Schlabach, Schoolcraft County Undersheriff.

The scammer told hickey to enter in $350 to stop the fake pistol purchase. But $350 turned into $35,000.

“I thought ‘I didn’t.’ I kept thinking ‘no, I didn’t do that.’ Well, it showed our checking account where it was into our checking account at $35,000,” said Hickey.

The scammer instructed hickey to go to the bank to wire money and if anyone questioned her, to tell them she was buying a condo. Hickey played along with the scammer, telling him she was on her way to the bank.

In reality, hickey called her bank and confirmed that $35,000 was moved from her savings to her checking account. She closed the account before the money went through. But not everyone is as fortunate.

“Contact the Sheriff’s Office and we can take the complaint. We recommend that anyone contacts the FBI’s internet crimes complaint center. From there, the FBI will gather statistics and attempt to stop large amounts of money from being taken by the scammer,” said Schlabach.

Hickey shares her story in hopes of warning others, so they don’t have to go through the same thing. No one has been arrested in this case.

The sheriff’s office says 440,000 complaints were filed nationwide, and $42 billion was lost in scams.

If you think you are a scam victim, contact your local law enforcement. You’re encouraged to report the scam to the FBI Internet Crim Complaint Center, here.

