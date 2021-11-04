Advertisement

Hancock provides dog park update

New details on the dog park in progress
The Hancock dog park will look something like this.
The Hancock dog park will look something like this.(WLUC/CITY OF HANCOCK)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - An update was given on Hancock’s dog park in progress at the Hancock City Council meeting Wednesday.

Construction has begun on the park, with contractors placing poles for fencing.

City council members say dog owners will be able to use the park by winter.

However, the ground was found to be rockier than expected, so things are taking a little longer than first thought.

Even so, the poles, fencing, gates and signage will still follow the original design.

“People are so excited about it, and it’s great to have something that the residents can kind of rally around,” said Hancock City Manager Mary Babcock. “And, have another opportunity to be outside with their dogs.”

The Hancock Dog Park Committee will be meeting soon to discuss future amenities to add to the park in spring.

