Getz in Marquette hosts annual ‘Shopping Day to Benefit the Children’s Museum’

By Mary Leaf
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Getz’s in Marquette helped to raise money for the U.P. Children’s Museum on Thursday.

The clothing store hosted its annual Shopping Day to Benefit the Children’s Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Everything in the store was 20% off, and a drawing for free socks was held every half hour.

5% of the day’s total sales was donated to the U.P. Children’s Museum.

According to the Children’s Museum Director, Nheena Weyer Ittner, the money will go towards basic operations for the museum, like heating costs.

Ittner says Getz’s has always been a big supporter of the museum.

“The community has come out and supported this place since the very beginning, and Getz has been a wonderful partner since the beginning,” says Ittner. “They realize that by partnering with the Children’s Museum we can really help each other.”

Getz’s holds the Shopping Day every year at the beginning of November.

