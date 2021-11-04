Advertisement

Folk artists Zoe Speaks performs for Gwinn High School students

Free show coming up Saturday at the Barrel & Beam
Zoe Speaks performing
Zoe Speaks performing(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Gwinn High School got a chance to hear some talented folk musicians Thursday afternoon. A Kentucky-based duo called Zoe Speaks performed at the school cafeteria for the students who are taking a music class in Gwinn.

The group was brought to the U.P. by the Hiawatha Music Co-op’s ‘Cultivating Our Roots Series.’ It’s an effort to share music, culture and traditions from other parts of the country.

“In folk music I think we do see a lot of commonality about the struggles of life, the joys of life, about family and I think music has a way to bring that to life and bring us together and so we’re really hoping this concert shows that we have a lot in common whether your tradition is a Yooper tradition or an Eastern Kentucky tradition,” said Tammy Wills, Executive Director of the Hiawatha Music Co-op.

The duo will be performing for students in Powell Township Friday. This Saturday, at the Barrel & Beam, they’ll also be performing a free show from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
Michigan drivers will get insurance refunds; details coming
Michigan elections.
November 2021 Local Election Results
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Non-binary option for Michigan driver’s licenses, state IDs available beginning Nov. 10

Latest News

Pop-up vinyl record sale at the Ore Dock Brewery.
Vinyl Record Show returns to the Ore Dock for last time this year
Connect Marquette holds social at Vierling Restaurant Thursday
Winter budgets set in multiple U.P. areas, including Houghton County and City of Marquette
Winter budgets set for Houghton County, City of Marquette
Phone ringing with "Potential Spam."
Manistique couple nearly loses $35K in scam, shares message of caution to others