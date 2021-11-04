Folk artists Zoe Speaks performs for Gwinn High School students

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Gwinn High School got a chance to hear some talented folk musicians Thursday afternoon. A Kentucky-based duo called Zoe Speaks performed at the school cafeteria for the students who are taking a music class in Gwinn.

The group was brought to the U.P. by the Hiawatha Music Co-op’s ‘Cultivating Our Roots Series.’ It’s an effort to share music, culture and traditions from other parts of the country.

“In folk music I think we do see a lot of commonality about the struggles of life, the joys of life, about family and I think music has a way to bring that to life and bring us together and so we’re really hoping this concert shows that we have a lot in common whether your tradition is a Yooper tradition or an Eastern Kentucky tradition,” said Tammy Wills, Executive Director of the Hiawatha Music Co-op.

The duo will be performing for students in Powell Township Friday. This Saturday, at the Barrel & Beam, they’ll also be performing a free show from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

