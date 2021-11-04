Florence County Fire Department hosts lunch fundraiser Saturday

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - The Florence County Fire Department benefit event “Fresh off the Hawg” is this Saturday.

All proceeds go back to the fire department to purchase upgrades. The lunch event will feature a pulled pork sandwich meal for $7. Families can also tour the trucks, which now feature recently purchased extrication equipment.

Currently fully staffed, the fire station is all volunteers.

“It means a lot to our department and our township that we have 40 willing community members to give up their time, any time of the day, that are able to go assist our community to save lives and property,” said Brandon Jerue, Florence County Fire Captain.

The lunch event is this Saturday from 11 a.m. CT until 4 p.m. CT at the fire station.

