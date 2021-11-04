Advertisement

Florence County Fire Department hosts lunch fundraiser Saturday

Proceeds will go back to the department to save for new equipment
The department is fully staffed with 40 volunteers
The department is fully staffed with 40 volunteers
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - The Florence County Fire Department benefit event “Fresh off the Hawg” is this Saturday.

All proceeds go back to the fire department to purchase upgrades. The lunch event will feature a pulled pork sandwich meal for $7. Families can also tour the trucks, which now feature recently purchased extrication equipment.

Currently fully staffed, the fire station is all volunteers.

“It means a lot to our department and our township that we have 40 willing community members to give up their time, any time of the day, that are able to go assist our community to save lives and property,” said Brandon Jerue, Florence County Fire Captain.

The lunch event is this Saturday from 11 a.m. CT until 4 p.m. CT at the fire station.

