Connect Marquette holds social at Vierling Restaurant Thursday

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Connect Marquette held a social event at the Vierling in Marquette Thursday. The group is back to meeting in-person now and this event was aimed at networking for young professionals in Marquette County.

The group also invited members of the Lake Superior Leadership Academy to the event. Before the social TV6 spoke to the President of Connect Marquette to talk about the benefits of networking for young professionals.

“You never know where you’re going to go in life so having a good foundation of support from the community is amazing and so networking is one of the best ways to meet people to build that foundation,” said Connect Marquette President Shannon Whitehouse.

Connect Marquette is also planning a “Friendsgiving” potluck dinner November 16 at the U.P. Children’s Museum. That event begins at 6 p.m.

