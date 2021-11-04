Advertisement

Breezy winds Friday stir up warmer temps in the U.P. this weekend

Winds gusting over 30 mph at times Friday as temperatures at least 10° warmer stretches into early next week.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The polar jet stream ridges over the Canadian Prairies, supporting surface high pressure in the Lower Missouri Valley. As a result, a warmer airmass moves up from the Lower Missouri Valley and towards the U.P., steered by strong winds accelerating from the southwest.

This sets up an above-seasonal temperature trend this weekend and through the first half of next week -- with also a chance of rain showers in the mix Saturday from an upper-level disturbance, and on Tuesday and Thursday with the approach of several High Plains-based frontal systems.

Friday: Scattered clouds and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 30 mph at times

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 50s to Lower 60s

Monday: Scattered clouds and seasonably warm

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and breezy

>Highs: 50

Wednesday: Scattered clouds and cooler

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 40

