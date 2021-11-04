Breezy winds Friday stir up warmer temps in the U.P. this weekend

The polar jet stream ridges over the Canadian Prairies, supporting surface high pressure in the Lower Missouri Valley. As a result, a warmer airmass moves up from the Lower Missouri Valley and towards the U.P., steered by strong winds accelerating from the southwest.

This sets up an above-seasonal temperature trend this weekend and through the first half of next week -- with also a chance of rain showers in the mix Saturday from an upper-level disturbance, and on Tuesday and Thursday with the approach of several High Plains-based frontal systems.

Friday: Scattered clouds and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 30 mph at times

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 50s to Lower 60s

Monday: Scattered clouds and seasonably warm

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and breezy

>Highs: 50

Wednesday: Scattered clouds and cooler

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 40

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.