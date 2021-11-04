Aspirus health announces it ‘will comply’ to federal Covid-19 vaccine mandates

WAUSAU, WIS. (WLUC) -Aspirus Health announced in a Thursday evening press release that it ‘will comply’ with the federal Covid-19 mandates released just hours beforehand.

According to the press release, Aspirus has been preparing for months for the CMS mandate and will follow federal guidelines, as health care organizations that do not comply risk losing Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement from the government.

The federal government today released the details of two COVID-19 vaccine rules.

The rule from the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) applies to employers with 100 or more employees. A rule from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) applies to all health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid.

Businesses impacted by the new OSHA rules will be required to ensure each of their workers is fully vaccinated or begins testing on a weekly basis by January 4, 2022. There are additional requirements in the rule related to reporting, record keeping and masking.

The CMS rule that applies to health care organizations across the country requires health care workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4, 2022, with very limited exemptions.

Aspirus Health said that it has had “a robust COVID-19 vaccination, education and testing program in place for several months and has encouraged vaccination for its employees and community members since the vaccines became available.”

The statement added that, “COVID-19 vaccinations and booster doses are widely available to Aspirus employees and community members.”

Anyone interested in receiving a first, second, third or booster dose through Aspirus can schedule appointments via the MyAspirus mobile app or the online patient portal at myaspirus.org. Appointments also can be made at Aspirus locations throughout Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula by calling 1-844-568-0707 or 715-843-1454.

