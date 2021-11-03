Western Upper Peninsula Citizens Advisory Council updated on two upcoming projects in Marquette County

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - New updates Wednesday night for the public and the Department of Natural Resources on two big proposed projects in Marquette County.

The Western Upper Peninsula Citizens Advisory Council meeting Wednesday night. On the agenda updates on the proposed Marquette county shooting range in Richmond Township and an update on the solar farm project proposed in Sands Township. Both projects could be coming next year. For the DNR meetings like this keep the public informed on issues that impact them and the environment.

“There’s a lot of moving parts within the department and it’s just a great chance for staff to let folks know what they’ve been up to and for people to tell us what their thinking, what’s on their mind and what they’re seeing,” said Stacy Haughey.

They also discussed the deer check stations ahead of firearm deer season. Due to staffing and financial shortages the check station numbers will be reduced and the days and hours of operation will be limited.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.