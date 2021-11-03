Advertisement

Western Upper Peninsula Citizens Advisory Council updated on two upcoming projects in Marquette County

(Michigan DNR Graphic)
(Michigan DNR Graphic)(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - New updates Wednesday night for the public and the Department of Natural Resources on two big proposed projects in Marquette County.

The Western Upper Peninsula Citizens Advisory Council meeting Wednesday night. On the agenda updates on the proposed Marquette county shooting range in Richmond Township and an update on the solar farm project proposed in Sands Township. Both projects could be coming next year. For the DNR meetings like this keep the public informed on issues that impact them and the environment.

“There’s a lot of moving parts within the department and it’s just a great chance for staff to let folks know what they’ve been up to and for people to tell us what their thinking, what’s on their mind and what they’re seeing,” said Stacy Haughey.

They also discussed the deer check stations ahead of firearm deer season. Due to staffing and financial shortages the check station numbers will be reduced and the days and hours of operation will be limited.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan elections.
November 2021 Local Election Results
A pickup truck rolled on its side in the shoulder of the westbound lanes of US-41 in Negaunee...
November snow slows traffic on US-41 in Marquette County
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
Mugshot for Chenoa Rae Phillips.
FUGITIVE: Chenoa Philips wanted in Marquette County after removing tether, leaving treatment facility
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

The Hancock dog park will look something like this.
Hancock provides dog park update
Federal health officials gave final approval to use the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for...
COVID-19 vaccines available for children aged 5 to 11 after CDC recommendation
Children's Covid-19 vaccinations begin quickly following USDA approval
Children's Covid-19 vaccinations begin quickly following USDA approval
Bill Verrette receives Carl Pellonpaa Lifetime Achievement Award
Bill Verrette receives Carl Pellonpaa Lifetime Achievement Award