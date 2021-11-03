United Way of Marquette County begins “Tag! You’re It” campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - “Tag! You’re It.”

That is the name of United Way of Marquette County’s new social media campaign meant to encourage acts of kindness.

Starting Wednesday, people on Facebook and Instagram will be able to display their small acts of kindness in an effort to motivate others to do kind acts themselves.

All you have to do is add #UWMQT or #YoopersUnited and tag at least one other person to continue the trend. This could range from opening the door for someone or giving back to the community.

“Anything that’s positive can be spread,” said UWMC Executive Director Andrew Rickauer. I know some people have talked about doing something larger, like getting lunch delivered to frontline workers.”

The campaign will go on until the last day of November. You can also donate to UWMC by texting the word “tag” to 44321.

