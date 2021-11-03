Advertisement

United Way of Marquette County begins “Tag! You’re It” campaign

Nonprofit kicks off initiative to spread acts of kindness through Facebook and Instagram
Nonprofit kicks off initiative to spread acts of kindness through Facebook and Instagram
Nonprofit kicks off initiative to spread acts of kindness through Facebook and Instagram(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - “Tag! You’re It.”

That is the name of United Way of Marquette County’s new social media campaign meant to encourage acts of kindness.

Starting Wednesday, people on Facebook and Instagram will be able to display their small acts of kindness in an effort to motivate others to do kind acts themselves.

All you have to do is add #UWMQT or #YoopersUnited and tag at least one other person to continue the trend. This could range from opening the door for someone or giving back to the community.

“Anything that’s positive can be spread,” said UWMC Executive Director Andrew Rickauer. I know some people have talked about doing something larger, like getting lunch delivered to frontline workers.”

The campaign will go on until the last day of November. You can also donate to UWMC by texting the word “tag” to 44321.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan elections.
November 2021 Local Election Results
A pickup truck rolled on its side in the shoulder of the westbound lanes of US-41 in Negaunee...
November snow slows traffic on US-41 in Marquette County
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
Mugshot for Chenoa Rae Phillips.
FUGITIVE: Chenoa Philips wanted in Marquette County after removing tether, leaving treatment facility
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Starkly different portrayals of Rittenhouse in Kenosha trial

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
The Surplus Outlet in Houghton is one of many stores that will be featuring deals on Ladies...
Ladies Night hits Houghton next week
Nursing simulation equipment
Nursing program halves online cost
The Women's Center, Bay Cliff Health Camp, and Negaunee Senior Center buy supplies for their...
Three nonprofits win shopping spree from United Way of Marquette County