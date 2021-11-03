Two Delta County non-profits seeking community donations

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Vincent de Paul has been in the Escanaba community since 1966. The storefront is made possible by all the behind-the-scenes work at the warehouse.

“Get to know the people in the community and provide for their food, clothing and assist them with shelter needs,” said Terry Saunders, interim manager at the St. Vincent de Paul Warehouse.

Clothing donations that don’t go to the store are packed together and stored in the warehouse.

“Where we bundle used clothing, sell it on the world market, and then it’s transported throughout the areas of the world and to nations that don’t have access to stores like we Americans do,” said Saunders.

St. Vinnies also donates items to families that need them most.

“There’s a lot of people in our area that don’t have beds and dressers. We need good used furniture,” said Saunders.

Just off Lincoln Road is the Seventh-day Adventist Food Pantry, also in need of donations. It serves between 500 and 800 people a month.

“Right now as you can see is, we could use a lot of dry goods. We’re running very low on it,” said Robin Wycoff, director of the Seventh-day Adventist Food Pantry.

The food pantry is preparing for a veteran mobile pantry and needs holiday items.

“Kids toys, holiday foods for their baskets. Just dry goods like your regular stuffing and cranberries, potatoes, things like that,” said Wycoff.

The director says the food pantry has outgrown the building so the church is raising money for a new building on the same property.

“We’ve run out of room here. So, we’re hoping to have that by next fall. We’re in the process of fundraising for that right now,” said Wycoff.

The goal is $200,000 and donations can be sent to the church or dropped off at the food pantry located behind Walgreens.

Both non-profits are thankful to the community for support in serving those in need.

“God bless America and God bless all the people. And Jesus loves you,” said Saunders.

