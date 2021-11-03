Advertisement

Superior Arts Youth Theater members prepare for Descendants musical

60 Marquette County youth are casted in the play, ages 5 to 14.
SAYT rehearsal for Descendants
SAYT rehearsal for Descendants(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Arts Youth Theater members are preparing for their first performance as a group since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Descendants musical kicks off tomorrow night at NMU’s Forest Roberts Theater. The play features characters and songs from all 3 Descendants movies.

60 Marquette area youth are casted in the play, ages 5 to 14.

The Director, Jalina Mcclain, says the kids have been rehearsing almost every day since the beginning of September.

13-year-old Nate Wood, who plays “Prince Ben” hopes for a large audience.

“People should come see Descendants because we’ve put so much time into this, and it’s really just our first big thing since the lockdown. And I think we’ve put so much time and effort into this and it’s going to be really good,” says Wood.

Performances take place November 4th-6th at 7:00 p.m. There is also a matinee performance, which is also sensory friendly, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

To get your ticket ahead of time, head to NMU’s ticket website or the Superior Arts Youth Theater website.

