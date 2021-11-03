Some slippery, icy roads Thursday morning but snow diminishes to an upcoming autumn thaw
Snow showers dissipating Thursday as milder weather takes hold for the rest of the week.
A high pressure ridge builds Thursday, mixing in drier and warmer air to diminish mixed rain and snow production (mainly over the west wind belts) into the afternoon.
An above-seasonal temperature trend extends into the weekend and the first half of next week -- with also a chance of rain showers in the mix Saturday from an upper-level disturbance, and on Wednesday with the approach of a Northern Plains-based frontal system.
Thursday: Chilly morning with low temps 10s-30s (coldest inland) and a chance of mixed rain and snow in the west wind belts then clearing out in the afternoon; seasonably mild with westerly winds 5 to 15 mph
>Highs: 40s
Friday: Partly cloudy, warmer and breezy wind southwest winds gusting over 20 mph
>Highs: 50
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers; seasonably warm
>Highs: 50s
Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: 50s to Lower 60s
Monday: Partly cloudy
>Highs: 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy
>Highs: 50
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and breezy
>Highs: 50
