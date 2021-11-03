Advertisement

Some slippery, icy roads Thursday morning but snow diminishes to an upcoming autumn thaw

Snow showers dissipating Thursday as milder weather takes hold for the rest of the week.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
A high pressure ridge builds Thursday, mixing in drier and warmer air to diminish mixed rain and snow production (mainly over the west wind belts) into the afternoon.

An above-seasonal temperature trend extends into the weekend and the first half of next week -- with also a chance of rain showers in the mix Saturday from an upper-level disturbance, and on Wednesday with the approach of a Northern Plains-based frontal system.

Thursday: Chilly morning with low temps 10s-30s (coldest inland) and a chance of mixed rain and snow in the west wind belts then clearing out in the afternoon; seasonably mild with westerly winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Partly cloudy, warmer and breezy wind southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers; seasonably warm

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 50s to Lower 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 50

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and breezy

>Highs: 50

