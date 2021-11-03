Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Jordan Love is set to start at quarterback.

In August, reporters asked Rodgers if he’s vaccinated against COVID-19. Rodgers responded that he’s been “immunized.”

This is what No. 12 told us in August: “Yeah, I have been immunized. You know there is a lot of conversation around it around the league, and a lot of guys have made statements, or not made statements, and owners have made statements. There are guys on the team who haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There are guys who have been vaccinated who have gotten COVID, so it’s an interesting issue and I think we will see it played the entire season.”

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that Rodgers is not vaccinated.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was quoted as saying he’s been “immunized.” By the letter of the law in the NFL, that does not equal vaccinated. https://t.co/g5xyjDZ6uL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

The word choice of “immunized” should’ve been further explored at the time. Looking back it seems like an usual way to answer the question. https://t.co/IlTjbCfMt2 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 3, 2021

Rodgers will have to sit for 10 days and test negative twice within 24 hours.

My understanding is that Aaron Rodgers has been following protocols for unvaccinated players while inside the building. https://t.co/g5xyjDZ6uL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

The earliest that Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers can come back based on NFL-NFLPA protocols is Saturday Nov. 13. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021

Rodgers informed teammates a few minutes ago of his positive test. Jordan Love will get his first NFL start against Patrick Mahomes on Sunday in Kansas City. https://t.co/VFPucQaT4S — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

Backup quarterback Kurt Benkert announced Tuesday that he had tested positive for the virus.

When you get Covid the same week that @CallofDuty Vanguard releases. pic.twitter.com/AyCbYlzWR7 — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) November 2, 2021

WR Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and defensive coordinator Joe Barry missed last Thursday’s game due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.