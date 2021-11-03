Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Jordan Love is set to start at quarterback.
In August, reporters asked Rodgers if he’s vaccinated against COVID-19. Rodgers responded that he’s been “immunized.”
This is what No. 12 told us in August: “Yeah, I have been immunized. You know there is a lot of conversation around it around the league, and a lot of guys have made statements, or not made statements, and owners have made statements. There are guys on the team who haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There are guys who have been vaccinated who have gotten COVID, so it’s an interesting issue and I think we will see it played the entire season.”
However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that Rodgers is not vaccinated.
Rodgers will have to sit for 10 days and test negative twice within 24 hours.
Backup quarterback Kurt Benkert announced Tuesday that he had tested positive for the virus.
WR Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and defensive coordinator Joe Barry missed last Thursday’s game due to COVID-19.
