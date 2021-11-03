Advertisement

Potentially slippery, icy U.P. roads Wednesday as lake effect snow and rain showers continue

Roads, bridges especially in the highlands and eastern counties may be slippery due to snow and icy patches Wednesday.
Roads, bridges especially in the highlands and eastern counties may be slippery due to snow and icy patches Wednesday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake effect snow continuing Tuesday night and into Wednesday over the northwest wind belts of Upper Michigan. Eastern counties of Alger and Schoolcraft can receive up to 5-6″ of snowfall. And in the western highland locations, areas with snow depths of 6″ or more can receive an additional several inches of snowfall. Roads especially in the highlands and eastern counties may be slippery due to snow and icy patches -- especially on bridges. Adjust speed, allow extra room between your vehicle and the one in front of you in snowy conditions and do not brake quickly as you may spin out of control.

A high pressure ridge builds Thursday, mixing in drier and warmer air to diminish mixed rain and snow production (mainly over the west wind belts) into the afternoon.

An above-seasonal temperature trend extends into the weekend, with also a chance of showers from an approaching Northern Plains front.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow in the NW wind belts -- accumulations can exceed 5″ in some areas, especially in the highlands and eastern counties; seasonably cold with west through northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 30s to Lower 40s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a.m. mixed rain and snow in the west wind belts then diminishing in the afternoon; milder

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm

>Highs: 50

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; warm and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Scattered clouds and seasonably warm

>Highs: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; seasonably warm

>Highs: 50

