Nursing program halves online cost

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University is halving the cost of its RN to BSN online program.

This makes the cost of obtaining a bachelor’s degree in nursing after your associate’s only $7,500.

It’s an accelerated, eight-week program and it’s available on your own schedule starting in the spring semester.

Students who take on this program will save money while still getting a quality, job-securing education.

“We will expand the number of students, we will stay competitive in the state of Michigan,” said Irina Sergeyeva, Finlandia RN to BSN program coordinator. “And, at the same time give back to the community by providing a high-quality workforce.”

For more information on the program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.