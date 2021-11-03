Advertisement

Norway restaurant celebrates grand opening this week

Happy Daze opens with a unique 1950′s themed atmosphere
The sign posted outside the restaurant
The sign posted outside the restaurant
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A new 50′s themed restaurant opened in Norway this week.

Happy Daze is located right off US-2 in Norway and has been open for less than a week. The owner says the restaurant hit the ground running, with an outpour of community support online.

The building is newly renovated. The only food item still on backorder is the kid’s smiley fries. Owner Teresa Morgan says the whole process has been surreal.

“I have wanted to own my own restaurant since I was 15-years-old when I started my very first job as a dishwasher in one. That was my ultimate goal, to one day have my own,” said Teresa Morgan, Happy Daze Owner.

Morgan has accomplished her first goal. She wants Happy Daze to stay in Norway for years to come.

