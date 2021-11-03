Advertisement

MSP reminds motorists to drive safe this winter

Drive Slow on Ice and Snow Sign
Drive Slow on Ice and Snow Sign(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEGUANEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police are alerting drivers to slow down this winter. With icy, snowy roads already leading to a few vehicle crashes in Marquette County the MSP is hoping remind the public about safe winter driving.

They say you need to make sure your vehicle is ready for winter, especially the tires. Knowing the road conditions and giving yourself extra time to get to your destination are a couple other ways police say can keep you and others safe on the roads this winter.

“It’s just that time of the year and we’re out here to remind the drivers that it’s going to take a little extra time to get to your destination, slow it down a little bit, make sure your vehicle is prepared, there’s a lot of ways to do that like making sure the tires are in good condition, making sure your vehicle is stocked,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, Spokesperson for the MSP Eighth District Headquarters.

Between 2016 and 2020 there were nearly 12,000 vehicle crashes in winter with icy or snowy road conditions in the U.P. Driving too fast for conditions is the number one action preceding most winter crashes.

