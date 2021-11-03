Advertisement

Maritime History on Tap returns to Ore Dock Brewing Company

The series is being put on by the Marquette Maritime Museum
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Maritime History on Tap series is set to return to the Ore Dock Brewing Company on Tuesday, November 9, a day before the anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

11/9: The storm that sank the Edmund Fitzgerald

12/7: Incredible feats, early pioneer journeys through the U.P. wilderness and on the big lake

1/4: Marquette shipwrecks

2/1: Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society

3/1: What’s up dock?

4/5: Ghosts of the Marquette Lighthouse

Maritime History on Tap starts at 7:00 P.M., a $5.00 donation is suggested at the door.

