Maritime History on Tap returns to Ore Dock Brewing Company
The series is being put on by the Marquette Maritime Museum
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Maritime History on Tap series is set to return to the Ore Dock Brewing Company on Tuesday, November 9, a day before the anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald.
11/9: The storm that sank the Edmund Fitzgerald
12/7: Incredible feats, early pioneer journeys through the U.P. wilderness and on the big lake
1/4: Marquette shipwrecks
2/1: Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society
3/1: What’s up dock?
4/5: Ghosts of the Marquette Lighthouse
Maritime History on Tap starts at 7:00 P.M., a $5.00 donation is suggested at the door.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.