Lake effect snow tapers off today

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through the morning for the following counties: Gogebic, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton, Alger, and Northern Schoolcraft. Roads will still be slushy and some stretches will have reduced visibilities, especially along M-28. The most intense bands of Lake Effect snow will be located in Alger county. Additional snow amounts will be around 3″ of snow and locally higher within the stronger bands. Tonight winds will shift and bring an end to the snow by tomorrow morning as high pressure moves just south of us. Then, an upper-level ridge moves in by the end of the week bringing a warmer air mass. Temperatures will be well above normal this weekend into next week.

Today: Snow in the west and east. Otherwise, some clearing in the central and south

>Highs: Mid 30s west, upper 30s elsewhere

Thursday: Isolated mixed early in the morning near Lake Superior. Then, partly to mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low 40s west, mid-40s elsewhere

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers and warmer

>Highs: Low 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s, warmest east

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Around 50°

