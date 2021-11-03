Ladies Night hits Houghton next week

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The holiday shopping season begins next week in Houghton.

An old tradition, Ladies Night, has now become a two-day shopping spree event.

It invites people to shop local and buy U.P. next week on Thursday and Friday.

Both nights, between noon and 8:00 p.m., stores like the Surplus Outlet in Houghton will have deals on your holiday shopping list items.

Contrary to the name of the event, all are welcome to shop.

“It’s a lot of fun. Each business does something different,” said Surplus Outlet Manager Connie Gaff. “There’s specials in the bars and restaurants and it’s just a fun atmosphere for shopping. People walk around and get a sense locally what’s available for the holiday season.”

Gaff says deals will be announced closer to the event.

