Ladies Night hits Houghton next week

Time to shop
The Surplus Outlet in Houghton is one of many stores that will be featuring deals on Ladies...
The Surplus Outlet in Houghton is one of many stores that will be featuring deals on Ladies Night, which is Thursday and Friday next week.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The holiday shopping season begins next week in Houghton.

An old tradition, Ladies Night, has now become a two-day shopping spree event.

It invites people to shop local and buy U.P. next week on Thursday and Friday.

Both nights, between noon and 8:00 p.m., stores like the Surplus Outlet in Houghton will have deals on your holiday shopping list items.

Contrary to the name of the event, all are welcome to shop.

“It’s a lot of fun. Each business does something different,” said Surplus Outlet Manager Connie Gaff. “There’s specials in the bars and restaurants and it’s just a fun atmosphere for shopping. People walk around and get a sense locally what’s available for the holiday season.”

Gaff says deals will be announced closer to the event.

