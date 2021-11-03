Advertisement

Helen Newberry Joy Hospital building new clinic in Eckerman

Eckerman Health Clinic, anticipated to open in spring 2022, will be staffed by a dedicated physician, an advanced practice provider and skilled nursing staff.
Eckerman Health Clinic is anticipated to open in spring 2022.
Eckerman Health Clinic is anticipated to open in spring 2022.(HJNH)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - As healthcare needs continue to grow in the U.P., Helen Newberry Joy Hospital is building a fourth clinic to provide our community with more locations.

Passersby may have noticed new construction located along M-28 in Eckerman, just east of Newberry, as the building of the new clinic is underway.

Eckerman Health Clinic, anticipated to open in spring 2022, will be staffed by a dedicated physician, an advanced practice provider and skilled nursing staff, offering the convenience of a family health care clinic to the community and visitors of the area.

“This new clinic is very exciting for all of us. We are experiencing tremendous growth as a hospital, and we are eager to offer the services that our outstanding team provides in more convenient locations,” said Hunter Nostrant, CEO of Helen Newberry Joy Hospital.

Eckerman Health Clinic is anticipated to open in spring 2022.
Eckerman Health Clinic is anticipated to open in spring 2022.(HJNH)

About HNJH: Helen Newberry Joy Hospital has served Luce County and the surrounding area since 1965, the mission of Helen Newberry Joy Hospital & Healthcare Center is “Keeping the Patient at the Center of Everything We Do - Every Patient - Every Time.” As one of the most technologically advanced, up-to-date diagnostic centers in the Eastern Upper Peninsula, we are able to provide a wide range of services. By placing a high value on compassion, customer service, quality, respect, teamwork, and trust, our skillful physicians and professional medical staff are dedicated to growing a healthier community. Learn more at www.hnjh.org.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan elections.
November 2021 Local Election Results
A pickup truck rolled on its side in the shoulder of the westbound lanes of US-41 in Negaunee...
November snow slows traffic on US-41 in Marquette County
Mugshot for Chenoa Rae Phillips.
FUGITIVE: Chenoa Philips wanted in Marquette County after removing tether, leaving treatment facility
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Starkly different portrayals of Rittenhouse in Kenosha trial
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
The Michigan Healthcare Cyber Security Council and InvestUP will be hosting Building Resilience...
Michigan Healthcare Cybersecurity Council, InvestUP to host conference on health care cybersecurity
This year, TV6 will be celebrating 40 years of the TV6 Canathon and plan on collecting both...
Donate to the 40th TV6 Canathon
Maritime History on Tap returns to Ore Dock Brewing Company