Helen Newberry Joy Hospital building new clinic in Eckerman

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - As healthcare needs continue to grow in the U.P., Helen Newberry Joy Hospital is building a fourth clinic to provide our community with more locations.

Passersby may have noticed new construction located along M-28 in Eckerman, just east of Newberry, as the building of the new clinic is underway.

Eckerman Health Clinic, anticipated to open in spring 2022, will be staffed by a dedicated physician, an advanced practice provider and skilled nursing staff, offering the convenience of a family health care clinic to the community and visitors of the area.

“This new clinic is very exciting for all of us. We are experiencing tremendous growth as a hospital, and we are eager to offer the services that our outstanding team provides in more convenient locations,” said Hunter Nostrant, CEO of Helen Newberry Joy Hospital.

About HNJH: Helen Newberry Joy Hospital has served Luce County and the surrounding area since 1965, the mission of Helen Newberry Joy Hospital & Healthcare Center is “Keeping the Patient at the Center of Everything We Do - Every Patient - Every Time.” As one of the most technologically advanced, up-to-date diagnostic centers in the Eastern Upper Peninsula, we are able to provide a wide range of services. By placing a high value on compassion, customer service, quality, respect, teamwork, and trust, our skillful physicians and professional medical staff are dedicated to growing a healthier community. Learn more at www.hnjh.org.

