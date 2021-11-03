Flagstar Bank members sign Statement of Support for hiring Guard and Reserve members

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Flagstar Bank is showing its support of employing Guard and Reserve members.

The Harvey Branch Manager, Ryan Talbot, joined Flagstar’s Regional Operations Manager in signing Statements of Support for all U.P. and upper Wisconsin branches.

The statement pledges to keep jobs and benefits of Guard members who are deployed or called away for service.

Flagstar has been employing Guard and Reserve members for years, but was recently encouraged to display the statements in the hopes other businesses will follow.

Talbot says has a personal reason for signing today – as he has experienced this support first-hand.

“I was re-training career fields to become a medic and I had to do six months’ worth of clinical training, and during that six months Flagstar held my job, they made sure that anything I needed was taken care of, and that I was able to return to my job with no issues as soon as my training was done,” says Talbot.

The Employer Support of Guard and Reserve U.P. Area Chair, Pamela Basal, was there to personally thank Flagstar members.

“We love having businesses who are that supportive of our Guard and Reserve,” says Basal. “Right now, there’s been a high demand for our Guard and Reserve being called up. When our soldiers can not worry about what’s going on at home, they can really focus on what they’re doing for our country.”

Basal says if any other businesses would like to sign Statements of Support, to contact her at (906) 360-3890 or pbasal@charter.net.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.