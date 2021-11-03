Advertisement

Feeding America truck delivers 15,000 pounds of food to families in Marquette

A Feeding America Food Truck in Marquette
A Feeding America Food Truck in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the TV6 Canathon underway, here’s a reminder for you about the need for food donations. A mobile food pantry handed out about 15,000 pounds of food to the Marquette community Wednesday afternoon.

Volunteers from U.P. Health Care Solutions, UPHP, United Way, and students and teachers from North Star Montessori Academy came together to provide food to more than 300 families. Recipients lined up in their cars at NMU’s Berry Events Center. Food was placed inside their trunks and back seats. The food is from Feeding America, which serves food pantries monthly around Marquette County and throughout the state.

“It makes me feel great because it’s just helping people, helping people be able to eat and have food, we have stuff like vegetables and we have stuff from bakeries and it’s just really cool,” said Lucas Ballard, a Student at North Star.

Another Feeding America truck will be making a stop at the North Iron Church in Ishpeming Thursday morning, starting at 9 o’clock.

