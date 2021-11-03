Downstate couple running 227-mile journey to stop Line 3

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A married couple from downstate Michigan is running 227 miles to raise support to stop the use of Line 3.

38-year-old Brandon Garlow and his wife, 32-year-old Fiona Byrne Ryan started their journey, called Running into a New Earth on October 1st, after selling the house and many of their belongings. They are traveling from Grand Rapids, Michigan to the White Earth and Red Lake Reservations in Northern Minnesota.

The 227 miles represents the 227 fresh bodies of water that Line 3 passes through as it stretches from Canada to Wisconsin. The line carries crude oil.

The couple is currently in Marquette, nearly 170 miles into their journey. They plan to head to the Porcupine Mountains next.

To each of them, the journey is not just about stopping Line 3, but a finding a deeper purpose for life.

“For us, this journey, as well, is to figure out what it does mean to be a human being here,” explains Fiona. “And I don’t think we’ll stop doing this until we maybe, discover what that means.”

Brandon says they both felt motivated to live in a more sustainable way.

“How can we reconnect with who we are, nature, mother earth? And begin to discover a new way that coexists where we’re not as destructive?” says Brandon.

Brandon and Fiona are traveling with their 2 year-old son and dog.

The couple has a gofundme account set up for donations. 70% of the money raised will go Stop Line 3 Resistance, and 30% will be donated to Mohawk Immersion School at the Six Nations of the Grand River Reservation.

To keep up with Brandon and Fiona’s journey, you can visit their website or follow them on Youtube.

