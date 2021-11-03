Advertisement

Downstate couple running 227-mile journey to stop Line 3

Fiona Byrne-Ryan and Brandon Garlow
Fiona Byrne-Ryan and Brandon Garlow(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A married couple from downstate Michigan is running 227 miles to raise support to stop the use of Line 3.

38-year-old Brandon Garlow and his wife, 32-year-old Fiona Byrne Ryan started their journey, called Running into a New Earth on October 1st, after selling the house and many of their belongings. They are traveling from Grand Rapids, Michigan to the White Earth and Red Lake Reservations in Northern Minnesota.

The 227 miles represents the 227 fresh bodies of water that Line 3 passes through as it stretches from Canada to Wisconsin. The line carries crude oil.

The couple is currently in Marquette, nearly 170 miles into their journey. They plan to head to the Porcupine Mountains next.

To each of them, the journey is not just about stopping Line 3, but a finding a deeper purpose for life.

“For us, this journey, as well, is to figure out what it does mean to be a human being here,” explains Fiona. “And I don’t think we’ll stop doing this until we maybe, discover what that means.”

Brandon says they both felt motivated to live in a more sustainable way.

“How can we reconnect with who we are, nature, mother earth? And begin to discover a new way that coexists where we’re not as destructive?” says Brandon.

Brandon and Fiona are traveling with their 2 year-old son and dog.

The couple has a gofundme account set up for donations. 70% of the money raised will go Stop Line 3 Resistance, and 30% will be donated to Mohawk Immersion School at the Six Nations of the Grand River Reservation.

To keep up with Brandon and Fiona’s journey, you can visit their website or follow them on Youtube.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan elections.
November 2021 Local Election Results
A pickup truck rolled on its side in the shoulder of the westbound lanes of US-41 in Negaunee...
November snow slows traffic on US-41 in Marquette County
Mugshot for Chenoa Rae Phillips.
FUGITIVE: Chenoa Philips wanted in Marquette County after removing tether, leaving treatment facility
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Starkly different portrayals of Rittenhouse in Kenosha trial
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game

Latest News

Marquette City Police Department moves towards state reaccreditation
Marquette City Police Department moves towards state reaccreditation
The Venison Project feeding the hungry in Delta County
The Venison Project feeding the hungry in Delta County
Ladies working at the St. Vincent de Paul Warehouse.
Two Delta County non-profits seeking community donations
Flagstar Statement of Support
Flagstar Bank members sign Statement of Support for hiring Guard and Reserve members