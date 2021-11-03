Advertisement

Donate to the 40th TV6 Canathon

Visit www.TV6Canathon.com to “help feed a hungry neighbor” today!
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - This year, TV6 will be celebrating 40 years of the TV6 Canathon and plan on collecting both food and money to “help feed a hungry neighbor.”

The 40th TV6 Canathon will be collecting both food and money to help battle hunger in Upper Michigan. To facilitate donations from throughout the region, the TV6 Canathon website, www.tv6canathon.com, has all the information you need to make donate to your local food pantry.

Area residents can donate by check, money order, PayPal, credit card, or find a drop off point nearby to make a food donation.

Since the event began, more than 4.4 million pounds of food have been donated to the TV6 Canathon.

Collections for the 40th TV6 Canathon will run from November 1 through December 3, 2021. Food pick up is scheduled from November 29 through December 3 depending on your location. There are a few areas picking up before these dates.

TV6 would like to thank WYKX/WDBC in Delta County, Y101 in Ontonagon County, Eagle Radio in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw Counties, The Roam Media in Alger County, WIMI/WJMS in Gogebic County, WJNR/WOBE/WHTO in Dickinson and Iron Counties, Media Brew Communications in Marquette County, Marquette Ending Hunger at NMU and Good Neighbor Services in Schoolcraft County for stepping up and supporting the 40th TV6 Canathon.

