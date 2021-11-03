COVID-19 vaccines available for children aged 5 to 11 after CDC recommendation

Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - Appointments are opening a day after the US gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size shots for five to 11-year-olds.

Dr. Robert Van Howe, pediatrics specialist, Western Upper Peninsula Health Department, says it’s common for experts to take longer to approve medications for kids.

“The dose has to depend on how large the patient is, so kids are smaller and they often react to medications differently,” Dr. Van Howe said.

“They had to find out what dose children could tolerate, which dose was effective, and look for side effects.”

Trial data from Pfizer and the FDA shows the vaccine is 90.7% effective among youth. Dr. Robyn Schertz, system senior physician executive, Aspirus Medical Group North, says the vaccine has been proven safe and effective.

“They’ve been using it in studies and have had no adverse reactions within 5,000 plus children,” Dr. Schertz said.

Dr. Van Howe says kids aged five to 11 are the final group who tend to be around large numbers of people who have not been vaccinated.

“They’re in a situation in school where viruses can spread pretty quickly,” Dr. Van Howe said.

"We don’t want to have them spreading COVID.”

Dr. Van Howe recommends parents take their kids to get the shot for their safety and those around them.

“While those that age are less likely to get severely sick, they still can get very ill with it, and they can still have long-term consequences of getting infected,” Dr. Van Howe said.

Experts say there is no way to know how serious an individual case will be, saying vaccinations are the way out of the pandemic.

“You don’t want to get COVID, it’s not a fun infection,” Dr. Van Howe added.

“If you get a nasty infection, you can also end up in the hospital.”

The CDC reports that around 8,300 US COVID-19 cases in five to 11-year-olds have resulted in hospitalization.

Dr. Van Howe recommends you check with your local health department for shot availability, along with area health care providers and pharmacies. However, there are two confirmed vaccination clinics for youth.

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department is starting to give the shots next week. A clinic is planned for Monday, November 8 at the Dickinson County Fairgrounds in Norway. Second doses will be given three weeks later.

Another clinic is planned at Forest Park School in Crystal Falls on Wednesday, November 10, with second doses, also three weeks later. Appointments are necessary. Call the offices to make an appointment at (906) 774-1868 for Dickinson County or (906) 265-9913 for Iron County.

