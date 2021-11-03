Advertisement

Canadiens score early, blank Red Wings

Nedeljkovic made 39 saves
(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTREAL, QUE. (WLUC) - Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists, Jake Allen stopped 22 shots and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0. Josh Anderson scored his third of the season and Brendan Gallagher added an empty-netter for the Canadiens, who had lost three of their last four _ all on the road. Allen got his second shutout of the season and 23rd of his career. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 39 saves for the Red Wings.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck rolled on its side in the shoulder of the westbound lanes of US-41 in Negaunee...
November snow slows traffic on US-41 in Marquette County
Michigan elections.
November 2021 Local Election Results
Mugshot for Chenoa Rae Phillips.
FUGITIVE: Chenoa Philips wanted in Marquette County after removing tether, leaving treatment facility
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Starkly different portrayals of Rittenhouse in Kenosha trial
FILE. A street in Calumet, Mich.
Even small UP towns grapple with online short-term rentals

Latest News

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis...
Bucks trample Pistons
Sports on Demand Tuesday 11 2 21
NMU Hockey Head Coach Grant Potulny talks about what went wrong in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the...
Sports on Demand Tuesday 11 2 21
Finlandia’s Owens earns D3 Football.com honor