Bucks trample Pistons

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in 27 minutes as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Detroit Pistons 117-89 on Tuesday. The Bucks (4-4), who ended a three-game losing streak, also saw Pat Connaughton and Jordan Nwora score 16. Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 21 points, but Trey Lyles was the only other player to reach double figures with 13 points. Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in this summer’s draft, went 2 for 14 in his second NBA game, including 0-9 from behind the 3-point line.

