Bill Verrette receives Carl Pellonpaa Lifetime Achievement Award

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 proudly awarded the third annual Carl v. Pellonpaa Lifetime Achievement Award to Bill Verrette of Champion Incorporated today.

There was not a dry eye in the room today as bill Verrette received the Carl v. Pellonpaa Lifetime Achievement Award. The Iron Mountain native says he’s humbled.

“It’s a very emotional experience. Seeing my family sitting here, seeing my friends sitting here, is just incredible and remarkable,” said Bill Verrette, award recipient.

Verrette took over Champion Inc. In 1972 from his father, and served as the company’s president until 1999. Outside of the office, Verette was active in his community, serving on the Iron Mountain school board for 16 years.

In September 2007, Verette received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Community Foundation of Upper Michigan. While Verrette no longer runs Champion, he is still heavily involved.

“They’ve given me the title of ‘Keeper of the Culture.’ As Keeper of the Culture, I ask questions, I talk about the history of the company, and I’m very comfortable in the role,” Verrette said.

TV6′s Steve Asplund and Don Ryan helped present the award today, named after a longtime member of the TV6 family.

“[Carl Pellonpaa] stands as the foundation of this award, and those that are being honored are of Carl’s caliber,” said Steve Asplund, TV6 Evening Anchor.

Verrette joins TV6′s Don Ryan, and Dr. Daniel Mazzuchi of Marquette, as the only recipients of the award so far.

“For the little talk that I gave, I rehearsed several times,” Verrette said. “It didn’t impact me until I could see my family and friends, retirees of the company being here. That was very meaningful for me.”

The companies Verrette owns employ about 1,000 people.

