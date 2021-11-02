The Venison Project feeding the hungry in Delta County

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County church has been helping feed the hungry through its annual Venison Project.

“Hunters can take their meat that they don’t want, maybe if they trophy hunt or sport hunt, they can bring it somewhere and give it to hungry people,” said Kole Desotelle, coordinator in training for the Venison Project.

For 29 years, the United Methodist Church in Gladstone has delivered 33,600 pounds of ground venison to food pantries in need.

“It’s really just become a thing that I do every year. It makes me feel good to be able to help others and Kole wants to help people too, so I took him under my wing,” said Teresa Myers, coordinator for the Venison Project.

It’s made possible by collecting donated venison from hunters. Last year alone, the church provided 1,000 pounds of meat to feed the hungry in Delta County.

“Once the meat gets processed, it goes to food pantries in Gladstone and Escanaba,” said Desotelle.

Hunters can take their deer to either Viau’s Meat Market in Escanaba or Soderman’s in Gladstone. If the deer is already skinned, hunters can take it to Garden Mini Mart.

“People that just don’t want to take care of their deer. If you shoot a deer, bring it on in, say ‘I would like to donate this,’ we’ll put your name on a slip,” said Cole Bougie, owner of Viau’s Meat Market.

Processing fees are paid for by Whitetails, meaning there is no charge to the hunter. The owner of Viau’s says his business participates because he recognizes the need in the area.

“We truly are honest, good people that we do care about the unfortunate. We are understanding of people’s situations,” said Bougie.

Firearm deer season starts November 15. Memorial United Methodist Church has volunteers ready to take the venison to local food pantries

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.