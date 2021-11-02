Vehicle experts say to act now to winterize your ride

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The winter season can be hard on your vehicle. Auto experts say you need to act now to winterize your vehicle.

Having your vehicle inspected is the first step. Assessing and replacing filters, fluids, wiper blades, tires and batteries are all part of what many auto service shops offer as winterizing packages. New this year though, supply chain problems are causing shortages of some products.

“You need to get things done ahead of time, especially now with the supply and demand, things are in short supply and harder to get especially if you’re looking for winter tires, they’ve already been running winter tire sales and they’re already starting to run out of those tires,” said Mike Grange, Quality Car Care Service Writer.

Auto experts also recommend having a safety kit in your vehicle as well in case you get stuck in bad winter weather.

