The UPside - November 1, 2021

This week’s UPsider is Scott “Smarty” Soeltner, owner of Smarty’s Saloon in Negaunee.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Scott “Smarty” Soeltner, owner of Smarty’s Saloon in Negaunee.

He’s a member of both the Negaunee Eagles and Elks, he helps support Negaunee sports teams, especially the ones that are self-funded, and is very active with the Vista Theater, having events where a portion of the profits were donated to the theater.

Learn more about his efforts to help the community in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

