The UPside - November 1, 2021

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Scott “Smarty” Soeltner, owner of Smarty’s Saloon in Negaunee.

He’s a member of both the Negaunee Eagles and Elks, he helps support Negaunee sports teams, especially the ones that are self-funded, and is very active with the Vista Theater, having events where a portion of the profits were donated to the theater.

Learn more about his efforts to help the community in the video above.

