Upper Peninsula Audiology needs nominations for ‘Hearing for the Holidays’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the past few years, Upper Peninsula Audiology has done ‘Hearing for the Holidays.’ The business takes written nominations for a deserving member of the community. Then, a lucky person from the Houghton and the Iron Mountain offices will get a new pair of hearing aids.

If you want to nominate someone, click here. The deadline to nominate someone is November 19 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.