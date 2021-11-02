Advertisement

Upper Peninsula Audiology needs nominations for ‘Hearing for the Holidays’

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the past few years, Upper Peninsula Audiology has done ‘Hearing for the Holidays.’ The business takes written nominations for a deserving member of the community. Then, a lucky person from the Houghton and the Iron Mountain offices will get a new pair of hearing aids.

If you want to nominate someone, click here. The deadline to nominate someone is November 19 at 5 p.m.

