Trillium House Care Fund Concert coming November 13

Poster for the upcoming show
Poster for the upcoming show(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Trillium House in Marquette is preparing to host a concert later this month. It’s called the Care Fund Concert.

Raising money for Marquette’s Trillium House, showcasing Joshua Davis, who was a contestant on NBC’s The Voice. He will share music from his albums as well as some classics.

Another Michigan-based singer and songwriter, May Erlewine, will be joining Davis onstage. The event supports hospice patients and their families who need Marquette’s Trillium House for end of life care.

“Coming and paying for the ticket helps us and we appreciate that but if you enjoy music you’re going to enjoy this, they do all types of music, from folk music to jazz, I just hope that everybody can come it’ll be a fun night,” said Dr. Michael Grossman, President of the Trillium House.

The concert is Saturday November 13 at the Kaufman Auditorium. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks are both required to attend per the artists’ request.

