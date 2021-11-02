Storytime at the Dickinson County Library highlights dinosaurs

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Children at the Dickinson County Library traveled back in time. They learned about dinosaurs during this month’s storytime. Children marched, roared, and danced their way to a land of dinosaurs. Incorporating song and dance are a few ways to engage with reading.

“I try and encourage our storytime readers with songs that include movement that has a little bit of play to them, like Baby Shark. That makes kids want to dance and have fun. That’s what playing is, is having fun,” said Crystal Jacklovitz, Library Early Elementary and Literacy Specialist.

There are five “Every Child Ready to Read” tools, talk, sing, read, write and play. Jacklovitz says kids’ attention span is limited. Providing different forms of stimuli is necessary.

“It’s really important we combine all of those together to really get future readers, wanting to read more,” Jacklovitz said. Each month Jacklovitz creates a theme for the storytime series. This month, it’s “Dinovember,” created in 2012 when one family helped bring toy dinosaurs to life.

“They wrote a book about it called ‘What the Dinosaurs Did Last Night.’ I thought it was a really fun book and I thought this is something we can incorporate into our storytime programming here at the library,” Jacklovitz said.

The program is designed for children from zero to 5-years-old. Jacklovitz wants parents to bring the same energy to reading at home.

“Some books that I choose have a little bit more action to them to keep the kids engaged with books. As well as picking books that are good for your age group,” Jacklovitz said. “You don’t want a book that’s a little bit too long.”

“Dinovember” storytime continues Thursday in Norway, November 16 in Iron Mountain, and November 18 in North Dickinson.

