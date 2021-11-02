State Christmas tree from Gogebic County arrives at Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Christmas tree, cut from Gogebic County late last month, has arrived in Lansing.

On Tuesday, the 63-foot spruce was placed in front of the Capitol.

Over the next three weeks, staff of the Michigan Capitol Commission and the Lansing Board of Water and Light will trim and decorate the tree to prepare it for the Silver Bells in the City event on Nov. 19.

The tree was donated by Carla Fletcher and family from Marenisco Township. Click here to to check out the harvesting of the tree on Oct. 27.

This tree was the second state Christmas tree to hail from Gogebic County and the 24th from the Upper Peninsula, out of 35 years.

For more information on Silver Bells in the City, visit SilverBellsintheCity.org.

