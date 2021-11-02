Advertisement

State Christmas tree from Gogebic County arrives at Michigan Capitol

On Tuesday, the 63-foot spruce was placed in front of the Capitol building in Lansing.
The 2021 state Christmas tree, cut from Marenisco Township in Gogebic County, has been placed...
The 2021 state Christmas tree, cut from Marenisco Township in Gogebic County, has been placed in front of the Michigan Capitol. Carla Fletcher and family donated the tree this year.(Michigan State Capitol)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Christmas tree, cut from Gogebic County late last month, has arrived in Lansing.

On Tuesday, the 63-foot spruce was placed in front of the Capitol.

Over the next three weeks, staff of the Michigan Capitol Commission and the Lansing Board of Water and Light will trim and decorate the tree to prepare it for the Silver Bells in the City event on Nov. 19.

The tree was donated by Carla Fletcher and family from Marenisco Township. Click here to to check out the harvesting of the tree on Oct. 27.

This tree was the second state Christmas tree to hail from Gogebic County and the 24th from the Upper Peninsula, out of 35 years.

For more information on Silver Bells in the City, visit SilverBellsintheCity.org.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Chenoa Rae Phillips.
FUGITIVE: Chenoa Philips wanted in Marquette County after removing tether, leaving treatment facility
FILE. A street in Calumet, Mich.
Even small UP towns grapple with online short-term rentals
Michigan Lottery and Lucky for Life logos.
Winning ‘Lucky for Life’ lottery ticket bought in Ironwood
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
police lights
Overdue hunter found safe in Gwinn early Sunday morning

Latest News

Scott “Smarty” Soeltner, of Smarty’s Saloon in Negaunee, was featured as the Nov. 1, 2021...
The UPside - November 1, 2021
A pickup truck rolled on its side in the shoulder of the westbound lanes of US-41 in Negaunee...
November snow slows traffic on US-41 in Marquette County
Bells for Hospice
Bells for Hospice in Marquette kicks off National Hospice Month
This year, TV6 will be celebrating 40 years of the TV6 Canathon and plan on collecting both...
40th annual TV6 Canathon underway