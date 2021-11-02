Some slushy, slippery roads in the U.P. Tuesday from autumn snow

The polar jet stream dips south of Upper Michigan, allowing for a cold air mass to sweep the region and interact with Lake Superior to produce a mix of rain and snow over the NW wind belts. The cold northwesterly wind from Northwestern Ontario flows along Lake Nipigon, Lake Superior and Lake Michigan that helps enhance snow production through multiple lake interaction. The wintry trend continues through the first half of the week. As daytime temperatures in highland locations may remain at or near freezing Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the chance of accumulating snow, especially in the higher elevations and in the eastern counties as the cold northwesterly air crosses over a long distance of warm Lake Superior waters. Accumulations can potentially exceed 3″ in the highlands and eastern counties.

A high pressure ridge builds Thursday, mixing in drier and warmer air to diminish mixed rain and snow production (mainly over the west wind belts) into the afternoon.

The mild trend continues into the weekend, with a chance of showers Sunday from an approaching Northern Plains front.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow in the NW wind belts -- accumulations can exceed 3″ in some areas, especially in the highlands and eastern counties; cold and blustery with NW winds 10-20 mph

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a.m. mixed rain and snow in the west wind belts then diminishing in the afternoon; milder with breezy southwest winds 10-20 mph

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds late; seasonably warm

>Highs: 50

Sunday and Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 50

