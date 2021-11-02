Search responders give fall/winter outdoor safety tips

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Deer season is coming up fast, and snow is falling in the Copper Country. Soon, many will make their way into the woods.

Though, the vast Copper Country forests may present a greater challenge than adjusting your sights on a deer this hunting season.

“Deer season presents a few challenges with all the people in the woods,” said Houghton County Sheriff Joshua Saaranen. “Somebody shoots a deer, potentially that deer could run off. People could potentially get lost or get turned around in the woods.”

The sheriff’s office works closely with Superior Search & Rescue for missing person calls.

This deer season, the two teams are ready to go.

“The hunter is most likely to walk through the woods, compared to an avid hiker who might be willing to stick on trail, ” said Superior Search & Rescue President Darian Reed. “So, that kind of helps me figure out where they might be.”

Reed recommends hunters consider GPS tracking apps like Gaia GPS. Or, other tried and true methods to ensure they make it home.

The Houghton County Sheriff Department and Superior Search & Rescue want you to know if you’re going out into the woods – simple things help.

Firstly, you should always be letting people know where you’re going and when you’ll be back.

Secondly, make sure you have access to a compass. It can make the difference between a lost night in the woods and making it home for dinner.

“Be aware of your surroundings for one,” added Saaranen. “Make sure you have a compass and or GPS or technology in your cellphone with you. If you’re in an area where you have neighbors, have contact with your neighbors.”

Reed adds that it never hurts to pack for the worst.

“Water, a little bit of food, a high-calorie snack, along with other tools to start a fire,” said Reed.

Finally, contrary to a circulating Facebook post, Reed says don’t change your voicemail if you get lost. Just call for help if you have a signal.

Changing a voicemail makes your phone continuously attempt to connect to cell towers, potentially draining your battery.

