Partridge Creek Farm offers residents environmentally friendly way to dispose of pumpkins

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are wondering what to do with your leftover pumpkins, a local farm has a solution.

Partridge Creek Farm invites people to dispose of their pumpkins responsibly. Visitors can drop off their old fall decor at their compost pile marked by two orange traffic cones.

Partridge Creek’s compost manager, Aaren Joki, says feeding used pumpkins to deer is another reasonable choice. However, throwing out compostable Fall decorations in your trash may harm the environment.

“Any organic waste like pumpkins, corn stocks, food waste, when it goes in the landfill it doesn’t contribute to the soil cycle, it just gets buried and produces methane gas which is a greenhouse gas,” Joki said.

Joki also adds that compostable items, such as pumpkins, that sit in landfills don’t contribute to the soil composition when they could go towards growing future crops if composted.

Partridge Creek’s compost area is located in the field behind Dan Perkins Construction on Washington Street in Ishpeming.

