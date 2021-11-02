Advertisement

November snow slows traffic on US-41 in Marquette County

A pickup truck rolled on its side in the westbound lanes of US-41 in Negaunee Township, Nov. 2,...
A pickup truck rolled on its side in the westbound lanes of US-41 in Negaunee Township, Nov. 2, 2021.(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake-effect snow is slowing down traffic in parts of Upper Michigan Tuesday.

As of 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, traffic is backed up if you’re heading west on US-41 in Negaunee Township.

According to the National Weather Service, lake-effect snow falling across the area has led to minor snow accumulations, including on roads.

As a result, slippery conditions are being observed, notably on U.S. Highway 41. Motorists should be aware of rapidly deteriorating conditions where snow is currently or has recently fallen as visibilities may also briefly be reduced.

Slow down, take extra time to reach destinations, and leave plenty of space between vehicles.

